Profund Advisors LLC Sells 429 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $1,061,370.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MNTA stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

