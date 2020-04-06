Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $22.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

