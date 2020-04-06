Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 451,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 19,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,361,559.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,213.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of MTH opened at $32.03 on Monday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

