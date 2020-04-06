Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 451,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 19,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,361,559.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,213.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of MTH opened at $32.03 on Monday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Sibanye Gold Ltd
Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Sibanye Gold Ltd
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC
Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of Nio Inc –
Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of Nio Inc –
Fortis Inc Stock Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC
Fortis Inc Stock Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC
Essex Property Trust Inc Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC
Essex Property Trust Inc Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC
Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report