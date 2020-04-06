Profund Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $665.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

