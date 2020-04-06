954 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $169.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.42. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

