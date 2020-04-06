American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,487,000 after purchasing an additional 338,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 140,374 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 825,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 565,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,363,000 after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.94 per share, for a total transaction of $425,921.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

