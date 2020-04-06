Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,202 Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $31.97 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 228.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

