Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 112.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,563 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

