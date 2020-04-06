Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

MANT stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Mantech International’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mantech International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

