Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,714 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,734 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,547,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 140,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 533,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $611.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.29. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

