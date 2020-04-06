Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 84,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

