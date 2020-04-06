Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Stock Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBC opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

