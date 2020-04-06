Profund Advisors LLC Buys 5,558 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth $5,811,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

