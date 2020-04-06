Profund Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after purchasing an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,610 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Nasdaq from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $95.22 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.