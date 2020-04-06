Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $99,398,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,268,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,519,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,725 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 331,443 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

