Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 213,817 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $51,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 411,766 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,476,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,863,000.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $985,119 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

ON stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.26. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

