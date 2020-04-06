Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,622 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $51,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $115,753,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,267,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,891,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE EPAM opened at $161.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $248.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.