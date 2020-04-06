Norges Bank Invests $90.43 Million in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,180,072 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,429,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $57.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $308,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,885.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $79,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,036 shares of company stock worth $10,635,325. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.62.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

