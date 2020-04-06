Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,626 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $60,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PODD opened at $164.92 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

