Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 742,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.94. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

