Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 742,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.94. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,714 Shares of Cadence Bancorp
Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,714 Shares of Cadence Bancorp
Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin Electric Co.
Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin Electric Co.
Regal Beloit Corp Stock Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC
Regal Beloit Corp Stock Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC
Profund Advisors LLC Buys 5,558 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd
Profund Advisors LLC Buys 5,558 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd
Profund Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Nasdaq Inc
Profund Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Nasdaq Inc
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report