Norges Bank Invests $87.92 Million in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 894,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,980 shares of company stock valued at $15,272,439 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

