Norges Bank Takes $87.97 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 734,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,970,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $1,620,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

