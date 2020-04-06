Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,308,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,157,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 897.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 457.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,691,000 after buying an additional 174,936 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $33.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

