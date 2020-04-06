Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $61,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.47.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.00 and its 200-day moving average is $254.83. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

