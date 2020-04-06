Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells $10,547.05 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $10,547.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $24,807.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $470,670.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Michele O’connor sold 99 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $14,461.92.

Shares of VEEV opened at $150.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

