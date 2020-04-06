Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Raymond James worth $61,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after buying an additional 1,362,263 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,687,000 after buying an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,221,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,029,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $57.53 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.