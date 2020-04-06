Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,388,253 Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,388,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,515,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of Black Knight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

