Norges Bank Invests $89.69 Million in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,727,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

