Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 919,409 FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 919,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their price target on shares of FMC from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

