Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axis Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.30. Axis Capital posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axis Capital will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axis Capital.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share.

AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Benchimol purchased 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,968,000 after buying an additional 978,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 586,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,699,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,047,000 after buying an additional 232,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after buying an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axis Capital stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. Axis Capital has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axis Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.