JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.50 ($81.98) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.66 ($94.95).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €73.88 ($85.91) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.99. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

