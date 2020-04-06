Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Inogen reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGN. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Inogen by 1,273.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 976,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,756,000 after buying an additional 905,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Inogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Inogen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,580,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. Inogen has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

