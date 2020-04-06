Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Inogen reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inogen.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Inogen by 1,273.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 976,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,756,000 after buying an additional 905,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Inogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Inogen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,580,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period.
Shares of INGN stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. Inogen has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
