915,180 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 915,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,933,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $6,203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Generac by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $84.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Bank of America dropped their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

