Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Nanometrics worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 760.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $27.90 on Monday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Nanometrics Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.