Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stepan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. CL King began coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $90.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.