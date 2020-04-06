TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 70,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Crage acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $35,964.00. Also, Director Joseph Morea acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. ValuEngine upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America LLC has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.55%. TravelCenters of America’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America LLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

