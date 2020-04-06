Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 324,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 337,132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.52 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

