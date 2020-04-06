9,093 Shares in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sogou by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 1,273,216 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sogou by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 545,609 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at $1,383,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sogou by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $3.30 on Monday. Sogou Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sogou Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

