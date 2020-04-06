Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 71,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,331.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,420. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

AT opened at $1.84 on Monday. Atlantic Power Corp has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $196.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 281.82% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

