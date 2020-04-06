Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after purchasing an additional 572,113 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,758,000 after buying an additional 656,054 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,716,000 after buying an additional 622,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,638,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,599,000 after buying an additional 278,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,172,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,789,000 after buying an additional 347,235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

