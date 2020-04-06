Marshall Wace LLP Invests $42,000 in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 191,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHI Group alerts:

In related news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia acquired 54,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $148,797.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,357.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

DHX opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DHI Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.