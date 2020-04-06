Marshall Wace LLP Takes $42,000 Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 47.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:BCH opened at $17.45 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

