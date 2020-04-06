Marshall Wace LLP Sells 64,392 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,392 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in China Biologic Products by 54.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 72,376 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

CBPO stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $119.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.00.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

