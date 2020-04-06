Marshall Wace LLP Sells 223,304 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,863,000 after purchasing an additional 918,447 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after buying an additional 187,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3,167.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 576,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after buying an additional 112,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $36.16 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

