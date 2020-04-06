2,517 Shares in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,517 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $402,786.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $10.00 on Monday. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

