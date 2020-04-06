Marshall Wace LLP Has $46,000 Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dover were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $77.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.