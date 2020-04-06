Marshall Wace LLP Sells 6,025 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA opened at $95.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

