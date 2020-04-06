Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Diodes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Diodes by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,160.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

