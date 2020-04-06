Man Group plc Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,672 shares of company stock worth $7,168,086 in the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.