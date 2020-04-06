Man Group plc Acquires 29,971 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 148.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,137 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of UMB Financial worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,197,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $203,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

